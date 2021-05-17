Mahindra Model Wise April 2021 Sales – Bolero, XUV, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra recorded a total of 18,285 units in April 2021 with 9.5 per cent MoM growth; Bolero led the way ahead of XUV300 and Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 18,285 units in the month of April 2021 as against 16,700 units during the previous month of March 2021 with a Month-on-Month growth of 9.5 per cent. With increasing restrictions prompted by the health crisis across many parts of the country, the sales activity is expected to slow down further in the coming weeks.

The supply chain-related production challenges and low customer movement along with dealership activity are some of the other issues the automotive industry is dealing with currently. As for Mahindra, the Bolero continued to be the most sold model with a domestic tally of 6,152 units. Available in the business for more than two decades, the Bolero is definitely Mr. consistent for the homegrown manufacturer.

The XUV300 compact SUV finished in the second position in the month of April 2021 with 4,144 units while the Scorpio registered 3,577 units. The second generation Mahindra Thar introduced last year garnered its highest monthly tally of 3,406 units last month and the XUV500 finished in the fifth position with 717 unit sales.

Model April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales Mahindra Bolero 6,152 0 Mahindra XUV 300 4,144 0 Mahindra Scorpio 3,577 0 Mahindra Thar 3,406 0 Mahindra XUV 500 717 0 Mahindra Marazzo 161 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 24 0 Mahindra KUV 100 5 0

The Mahindra XUV500 will reportedly be discontinued temporarily following the arrival of the more premium XUV700 in October 2021. It could return as a five-seater competing against the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment. The Marazzo MPV ended up sixth with 161 unit sales.

The Alturas G4 saw a total despatch of 24 units last month while only 5 units of the KUV NXT were reported. Mahindra recently said that it will not develop sedans, hatchbacks and smaller SUVs, as it focusses on bringing in more SUVs to deliver on its core value. First up, the XUV700 will be based on an updated monocoque platform and is bigger than the XUV500.

It will be sold with dual screens, Level 2 autonomous features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, redesigned exterior compared to the XUV500, 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, optional AWD system and so on.