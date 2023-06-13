Mahindra May 2023 Sales Analysis – Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, Bolero

Mahindra recorded 32,883 units in the month of May 2023 as against 26,560 units with a YoY sales growth of 23.8 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 32,883 units in the month of May 2023 as against 26,560 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 23.8 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer finished fourth in the overall sales tally behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata.

Compared to the previous month of April 2023 with 34,694 units, a MoM sales decline of 5.2 per cent was noted. Mahindra garnered a total market share of 9.8 per cent as against 9 per cent in May 2022 with a de-growth of 0.8 per cent. The Scorpio range finished on top of the sales charts as the combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 9,318 units.

Compared to the same period last year with 4,348 units, a YoY positive volume growth of 114 per cent was recorded. The Bolero MUV finished in the second position with a total of 8,170 units as against 8,767 units in May 2022 with a YoY volume decline of 7 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the third position with a total of 5,245 units.

Mahindra Models (YoY) May 2023 Sales May 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Scorpio (114%) 9,318 4,348 2. Mahindra Bolero (-7%) 8,170 8,767 3. Mahindra XUV700 (3%) 5,245 5,069 4. Mahindra XUV300 (2%) 5,125 5,022 5. Mahindra Thar (34%) 4,296 3,209 6. Mahindra XUV400 (%) 696 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-74%) 33 127 TOTAL (24%) 32,883 26,560

In comparison to the corresponding month last year with 5,069 units, a YoY sales increase of 3 per cent was noted. The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the fourth position with a total of 5,125 units against 5,022 units in May 2022 with a YoY growth of 2 per cent. The Mahindra Thar came in at fifth with a total of 4,296 units against 3,209 units with a growth of 34 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV400 posted a total of 696 units and it was introduced earlier this year while the Marazzo could only manage a total of 33 units. The company is currently testing the five-door version of the Thar and the facelifted XUV300 on public roads. Both are expected to go on sale early next year.

The spy images of the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV suggest that its launch could be on the cards in late 2024 or the following year and it will be based on the dedicated skateboard architecture known as INGLO.