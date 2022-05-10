Mahindra May 2022 Discounts – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering some discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 81,500 on its SUVs and MPVs this month (May 2022)

This month (May 2022), Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some attractive deals and offers for select models in its passenger car lineup in the Indian market. If you had plans to buy a new Mahindra SUV or MPV, then be sure to check out the following discounts.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, along with free accessories worth Rs. 10,000. The petrol version of the little crossover gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 7,500, while the same on diesel version is worth up to Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra Bolero does not have any cash discount on offer, but it does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 6,000. As for Bolero Neo, there are no official discounts on offer right now.

On Mahindra Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available on the M2 trim, while on the other trims, the same is worth Rs. 15,000. Other than that, the MPV also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

There is no cash discount currently available on Mahindra Scorpio. However, the SUV does get free accessories worth up to 13,000 (depending on the chosen variant), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra & Mahindra Discounts – May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 petrol Up to Rs. 7,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 diesel Up to Rs. 4,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 6,000) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 25,000 (M2)/Rs. 15,000 (M4, M6) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 13,000) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

On Mahindra Alturas G4, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are also on offer, but the SUV doesn’t get any cash discount. Mahindra Thar and XUV700 have no official deals and discounts available right now, similar to Bolero Neo.