Mahindra May 2020 Discounts – XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Alturas, KUV

Mahindra has presented discounts of up to Rs. 3.15 lakh in the month of May 2020 as all of its models are sold with attractive offers

Just as other carmakers, Mahindra & Mahindra had been through a difficult couple of months due to the dire social and economic conditions prevailed in the country. With the restrictions being eased, the passenger vehicle manufacturers are slowly getting back to normal working conditions with brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai opening all their dealerships while the others only in selected number.

Amidst commencing operations at the dealer level as well as in manufacturing facilities, the companies have announced attractive discount offers to attract new customers. Mahindra is selling its XUV300 with a total discount of up to Rs. 71,500. It gets cash discount of up to Rs. 37,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 4,500.

The XUV300 has become one of the top-selling models for the homegrown UV specialists ever since it went on sale in mid February 2019 and it comes with the highest discounts within the domestic range barring Alturas G4 in the month of May 2020. The XUV500, on the other hand, will be replaced by a new generation model later this year or in early 2021 and the existing model is made available with lucrative discount deals.

Model Cash Discount Corporate Discount + Exchange Bonus Mahindra XUV 300 Up To Rs. 37,000 Rs. 4,500 + Rs. 30,000 Mahindra XUV 500 NIL Rs. 9,000 + Rs. Rs. 25,000 Mahindra Scorpio NIL Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 15,000 Mahindra Bolero NIL Rs. 4,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,00,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 1,00,000 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT Up To Rs. 24,000 Rs. 4,500 + Rs. 30,000

With no cash discounts, the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 25,000 and the corporate discounts at Rs. 9,000 the XUV500 is retailed with a total benefit of Rs. 34,000. Just as the XUV500, the next generation Scorpio had already been spied testing on public roads and the current version, one of the consistent sellers in the premium space for Mahindra, gains discounts of up to Rs. 20,000.

The Scorpio is offered with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount this month. The flagship Alturas G4, rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4, comes with a massive cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs. 1 lakh and corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 3.15 lakh.

Despite being a capable and competitively priced full-size SUV against main rivals Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Mahindra Alturas G4 could not perform well in sales and thus huge discounts are being offered. The entry-level KUV100 NXT is also sold with discounts of up to Rs. 58,500 in May 2020 – cash discount of up to Rs. 24,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 4,500.

The Bolero workhorse has been around for long and the popular MUV gets Rs. 4,000 corporate discount and Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus – taking the total to Rs. 14,000.