Mahindra March 2023 Sales Analysis – XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300

Mahindra posted 35,976 unit sales in the month of March 2023 as against 27,345 units with a YoY growth of 32 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a domestic tally of 35,976 unit sales in the month of March 2023 as against 27,345 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 32 per cent. The homegrown SUV manufacturer recorded 30,221 units in February 2023 leading to an MoM sales increase of 19 per cent.

The brand finished fourth in the overall sales table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata and it garnered a market share of 10.7 per cent – 2.2 per cent over March 2022. The Bolero was the most sold Mahindra model last month with a total of 9,546 unit sales as against 6,924 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

This led to a YoY sales increase of 38 per cent. The MUV has been a consistent seller for the company for several years now. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to record a total of 8,788 units in March 2023 as against 6,061 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY volume surge of 45 per cent.

Mahindra Models (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (38%) 9,546 6,924 2. Mahindra Scorpio (45%) 8,788 6,061 3. Mahindra XUV300 (24%) 5,128 4,140 4. Mahindra XUV700 (-15%) 5,107 6,040 5. Mahindra Thar (29%) 5,008 3,893 6. Mahindra XUV400 1,909 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (76%) 490 279

The Scorpio N has been well received by customers and compared to the old model, it gets a redesigned exterior and a more modern interior. It is available in an expansive range and derives power from a 2.2L mHawk diesel and a 2.0L mStallion turbo petrol engine. The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the third position ahead of its bigger sibling, the XUV700.

The compact SUV registered a total of 5,128 units against 4,140 units in March 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 24 per cent. The XUV700 garnered 5,107 units against 6,040 units with a YoY drop of 15 per cent while the Thar lifestyle off-road SUV managed a total of 5,008 units against 3,893 units with a growth of 29 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV competing against Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3 and others impressed with a domestic tally of 1,909 units. The only MPV sold by Mahindra, the Marazzo, posted 490 units against 279 units with a growth of 76 per cent.