Mahindra March 2022 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 27,386 unit sales in the month of March 2022 as against 16,643 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 64.5 per cent. Compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 27,563 units, a near-flat MoM growth was recorded.

The homegrown SUV specialist finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 8.5 per cent as it encountered a gain of 3.3 per cent. The Bolero finished on top of the sales standings within the brand’s portfolio last month as 6,924 units were sold against 8,905 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY drop of 22 per cent.

The Scorpio was the second most sold Mahindra model in India in March 2022 as 6,061 units were registered against 2,331 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a massive YoY sales surge of 160 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 has been well received amongst customers and it posted a healthy total of 6,040 units last month.

Mahindra Models (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (-22%) 6,924 8,905 2. Mahindra Scorpio (160%) 6,061 2,331 3. Mahindra XUV700 6,040 – 4. Mahindra XUV300 (60%) 4,140 2,587 5. Mahindra Thar (104%) 3,893 1,912 6. Mahindra Marazzo (9%) 279 255 7. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-16%) 41 49 8. Mahindra e-Verito 6 0 9. Mahindra KUV (100%) 2 1

The XUV300 posted a total of 4,140 unit sales last month as against 2,587 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 60 per cent. The Thar lifestyle off-roader recorded 3,893 units as against 1,912 units with a YoY surge of 104 per cent while Marazzo MPV finished in the sixth position with 279 units against 255 units with a growth of 9 per cent.

The Alturas G4 is the most expensive SUV currently on sale from Mahindra and is the rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4. It registered 41 units last month against 49 units in March 2021 with a YoY drop of 16 per cent while e-Verito managed only 6 units with the KUV NXT recording 2 units.

Mahindra is expected to launch the second generation Scorpio in the coming months while the trio of Born Electric EVs will debut in conceptual form in July 2022. The facelifted XUV300 is bound for early 2023 and the electric versions of XUV300 and KUV are also said to be in development.