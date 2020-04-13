Mahindra March 2020 Sales Analysis – Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500

Mahindra finished eighth in the overall manufacturers’ table with 88 per cent de-growth as only 3,383 units were sold in March 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra endured one of its worst months ever as only 3,383 units were sold in March 2020 as against 27,637 units during the same period last year with a massive Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 88 per cent. The homegrown UV specialists ended up eighth in the overall monthly charts for manufacturers last month.

The company lost about 7.2 per cent market share when compared to March 2019. The sales declines could be witnessed throughout the automotive industry due to the pandemic and health crisis prevailing since last month, as the production facilities have been shutdown and there is no clear cut idea on when the auto sector will get back to normal.

In March 2020, the Bolero was the most retailed Mahindra model as 2,080 units were sold against 8,019 units during the same month last year with 74 per cent de-growth. The XUV300 came home second with a total of just 814 units as against 4,742 units in March 2019 with 83 per cent volume drop.

Model March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Growth Mahindra Bolero 2,080 8,019 -74% Mahindra XUV 300 814 4,742 -83% Mahindra TUV 300 108 1,187 -91% Mahindra Verito 60 181 -67% Mahindra Scorpio 40 5,433 -99% Mahindra KUV 100 31 438 -93% Mahindra Marazzo 23 2,751 -99% Mahindra XUV 500 9 1,916 -100% Mahindra Xylo 6 402 -99% Mahindra Thar 0 592 -100% Mahindra Alturas G4 0 391 -100%

The XUV300 entered the domestic market only in February 2019 and it has endured decent volumes for the brand over the last one year except for March. The TUV300 posted a total of just 108 units last month as against 1,187 units during the same period in 2019 with 91 per cent decline while the Verito, Scorpio, KUV100 and Marazzo combined to register only 154 units.

The disruptions in plans to ramp up BSVI production is also said to be a reason for the huge sales slump. The more stringent emission standards have come into effect from April 1, 2020 onwards and the supreme court has given clearance to sell 10 per cent of the existing BSIV stocks for a period of ten days since the lockdown gets lifted.

The XUV500 managed only 9 units last month while 6 units of Xylo were dispatched during the same time. The overall industry volumes fell by 52 per cent in March 2020 when compared to a year ago.