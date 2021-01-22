Mahindra Marazzo Sales Down By 88% In December 2020

Mahindra Marazzo recorded 161 units in December 2020 as against 1,292 units during the same period in 2019 with 88 per cent de-growth in India

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the BS6 compliant Marazzo in the India market in August 2020 as the MPV made a comeback after months of absence. Currently offered in seven- and eight-seat configurations, the Marazzo can be had in M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus variants. Priced from Rs. 11.64 for the base variant, it goes up to Rs. 13.79 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom).

The homegrown UV specialist garnered a total of 16,050 units last month as against 15,276 units during the same period in 2019 with 5 per cent YoY sales increase. However, compared to the previous month of November 2020, Mahindra recorded 11 per cent decline. Except for the new generation Thar and XUV300 compact SUV, all other Mahindra models registered negative YoY growth in December 2020.

The Marazzo MPV competes against the top-end variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and entry-level Toyota Innova Crysta and it also saw a steep decline in sales last month. The premium MPV managed to record only 161 units in December 2020 as against 1,292 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 88 per cent.

On the other hand, the Month-on-Month sales decline stood at 29 per cent as 226 units were sold in November 2020. The Marazzo derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder D15 diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 121 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only.

Some of the key features offered in the Mahindra Marazzo M8 were leather seat upholstery, cooled glovebox, cruise control, electrically foldable ORVMs. The current top-end variant boasts of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, follow-me-home headlamps, cornering lamps, height adjustable driver seat and so on.

Mahindra has a busy year ahead as it will launch the second generation XUV500 around April while the all-new Scorpio is also expected to arrive by the middle of this year. In addition, the facelifted TUV also appears to be in the works.