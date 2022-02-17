Mahindra Marazzo Facelift RENDERED With XUV700 Inspired Design

Mahindra Marazzo is expected to receive a midlife facelift soon, and SRK Designs has created an unofficial rendering of the upcoming updated MPV

Mahindra Marazzo was first launched in India back in 2018, as a spiritual successor to Xylo. The MPV has stayed mostly unchanged since its introduction, and it’s due for a midlife update now. There are speculations about Marazzo facelift being in development, but there is no official word on that matter right now.

Digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has imagined a facelifted avatar of Mahindra Marazzo, with XUV700-inspired styling. The MPV gets an updated front fascia, lifted directly from the XUV700; it gets LED headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs, a new front bumper with LED foglamps, and a different airdam and front grille. The ‘twin peaks’ Mahindra logo can also be seen on the nose.

At the sides, the biggest change is the updated design for the door handles; it gets flush-type handles, the same as XUV700. We also see new alloy wheels here, along with a custom navy blue paint scheme. Overall, this digital model looks way sportier and sleeker than the current model.

The upcoming Mahindra Marazzo facelift will likely have an updated interior as well. We expect a restyled dashboard, different upholstery options, and a lot more equipment. The current version is available in a 7-seat and an 8-seat configuration, and the facelifted version will continue to have those seating options.

The Mahindra MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This motor belts out 122 PS and 300 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine will likely be carried forward unchanged to the facelifted version, and an automatic gearbox may be added to it.

Mahindra Marazzo is currently priced from Rs. 12.80 lakh to Rs. 15.0 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, with its closest competitor being Maruti XL6 and the recently-launched Kia Carens. It also serves as an affordable alternative to Toyota Innova Crysta. The facelifted version will be only a little more expensive than the existing version when it arrives, expectedly in a year or two.