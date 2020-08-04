Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Dispatch Commences In India; Launch Soon

Mahindra Marazzo will continue to use the 1.5-litre D15 diesel engine developing 123 PS and 300 Nm in its BSVI avatar

Mahindra & Mahindra brought in the long-awaited Marazzo into the domestic market in September 2018 and it was priced aggressively back then with a range between Rs. 10.18 lakh for the entry-level trim variant and Rs. 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the range-topping model. In pretty much every way, the Marazzo was slotted right in the middle of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The premium MPV had good initial reception as 10,000 reservations were made in just over four weeks and the initial months saw good volumes as it averaged 3,000 units in its first four months. However, the sales began dropping and Mahindra launched the eight-seat Marazzo in range-topping M8 variant as well as part of expanding the range.

Mahindra only noted 20 units of the Marazzo last month as against 956 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 98 per cent de-growth and zero units were listed on the sales data the previous month as the BSVI variant had not arrived. Back in January 2020, a document on the Delhi government’s website revealed BSVI certification for the MPV.

The sales tally of 20 units indicates that the homegrown UV specialist has commenced dispatches of the BSVI variant. The Marazzo continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre D15 transversely-mounted four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 123 PS and 300 Nm even in the BSVI trim. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

An automatic gearbox is expected to arrive in the near future. The Marazzo will likely continue to be offered in M2, M4, M6 and M8 variants. The document indicated that the eight-seater version of the M2 variant and the eight- and seven-seater versions of the M4 and M6 variants would see the light while a few variants could be axed as well.

We will have to wait and see how this pans out when the official information and prices are released likely in the coming days. The Marazzo is high on safety as it is the only made-in-India MPV to score four stars in Global NCAP crash tests and it was styled by Pininfarina in association with MNATC (Mahindra North American Technical Centre) in the United States.