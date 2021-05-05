Mahindra & Mahindra Will Continue To Support SsangYong’s EV Business

Mahindra is looking to supply MESMA 350-based electric SUV drivetrain to SsangYong, to help the South Korean manufacturer’s EV business

According to a recent report, Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to help out SsangYong Motor, even after the latter had filed for bankruptcy towards the end of last year. However, Mahindra’s aid will seemingly be limited to just electric vehicles; the Indian automaker will supply the South Korean manufacturer with drivetrain for electric SUVs, based on the ‘MESMA 350’ platform.

MESMA stands for Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture, and it has been developed completely in-house by the manufacturer. The platform is suitable for converting existing IC-engine vehicles to electric ones, as well as developing standalone EVs. MESMA 350 platform was showcased last year at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Being a highly scalable platform, MESMA 350 can be utilised for electric vehicles ranging from B segment to D segment, including SUVs as well as other body styles. The upcoming Mahindra eXUV300, which is slated to launch in the Indian market next year, will also be based on the MESMA 350 platform.

Last year, SsangYong had teased its first all-electric vehicle – E100. Based on SsangYong Tivoli, the E100 was expected to utilise the same platform and powertrain as Mahindra eXUV300, and was previously supposed to launch in the South Korean market this year. We expect to see more action from SsangYong in the EV space if and when Mahindra begins supplying it with the tech in question.

“Mahindra will continue to support SsangYong to develop and supply the electric SUV drivetrain on MESMA 350 platform based on their requirements,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra. The sharing of the MESMA platform between the two firms will be beneficial to both the automakers.

Last month, Mahindra had announced that it would invest Rs. 3,000 crore in its EV business in the next three years. This includes the development of a new electric platform that will underpin multiple upcoming models. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Group, also revealed that the manufacturer is aiming to put 5 lakh EVs on Indian roads by 2025.