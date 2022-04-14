Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 63,000

Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger car range will see an increment of around 2.5 per cent across the table, applicable April 14 onwards

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially announced that it has increased the prices of its SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market by 2.5 per cent. This will result in a hike of between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 63,000 (ex-showroom), depending on the model and variant. This price increment will be applicable starting 14 April 2022.

In an official statement, the homegrown UV manufacturer has stated that the latest price hike is due to an unprecedented increase in the cost of commodities like steel, aluminium, palladium, etc. M&M is partially offsetting these through the price revision of its passenger cars, and the updated price list will be communicated to dealerships across India very soon.

The costs of raw materials and fuel have been rising steadily in India, causing manufacturing and transportation to become more and more expensive. We’ve seen multiple price hikes in the past two years by every carmaker. Now that the new fiscal year has started, we expect more news about price hikes from other automakers to surface soon.

M&M’s passenger car range consists of the following models – Alturas G4, XUV700, Thar, Marazzo, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and XUV300 – and the manufacturer is planning to add a few more models to its lineup. The next-generation Scorpio has been in development for years now, and it is expected to go on sale in the coming months, alongside the current-gen version.

A KUV100-based EV is currently in the pipeline, expected to go on sale later this year, which will be followed by an XUV300-based EV. Other than that, M&M will be showcasing three electric SUV concepts in July this year, based on the new ‘Born EV’ platform. Also, TUV300 Plus is expected to re-launch in a facelifted avatar soon, rebranded as ‘Bolero Neo Plus’.

The manufacturer is also working on a five-door/long-wheelbase version of Mahindra Thar, which is speculated to debut sometime next year. Also, as per speculations, M&M is working on a Creta-rivalling SUV, which could be introduced in the coming years under the ‘XUV500’ name.