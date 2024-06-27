Mahindra Launches 2 New Colours In XUV700 – Deep Forest & Burnt Sienna

The introduction of the two new colour schemes comes as part of Mahindra celebrating two lakh sales milestone for the XUV700 in a record time

Mahindra & Mahindra has hit a significant milestone by manufacturing the 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 SUV within a span of 33 months. In honour of this achievement, the homegrown manufacturer has announced the inclusion of two new colour options namely Deep Forest and the exclusive Burnt Sienna for the XUV700 in India.

This increases the total paint choices to nine within the range. The Mahindra XUV700 has struck a chord with buyers, offering a commanding road presence with a blend of power packed performance, top-tier safety standards, and is also high on technology aspects. Earlier this year, Mahindra launched the six-seater version of the XUV700 as well.

It has set a new benchmark by introducing segment-first features such as Alexa Built-In Functionality, Level 2 ADAS, and a Dual 26.03 cm HD screen system, among others. One of the key reasons for its success is the availability of the model in an expansive range. The Mahindra XUV700 has reinforced its status as the top SUV for both urban commutes and highway driving, having earned 40 prestigious awards.

The accolades include “2022 Indian Car of the Year.” Safety is a main aspect of the XUV700, which has been awarded with India’s “Safer Choice Award” for 2022 and boasts a 5-star Global NCAP rating. In the Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the Mahindra XUV700 achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating. It earned five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.

The 2024 XUV700 was launched in January with new features like ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and the Napoli Black colour. Furthermore, the launch of the AX5 Select, MX 7-seater, and Blaze edition has diversified the XUV700 lineup, making it more accessible and appealing to a broader range of customers. Mahindra has also increased its production capacity to ensure quicker deliveries as well in recent times.

The Mahindra XUV700 derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine. The powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is sold as an option.