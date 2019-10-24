Mahindra KUV100 Electric Spotted Testing; Likely Launch In Early 2020

The eKUV100 was recently spied near Mahindra’s Tamil Nadu plant, to likely be unveiled at Auto Expo next year

It’s a well-known fact that Mahindra Group is working on all-electric vehicles for the Indian market, which include EV versions of the XUV300 and KUV100. The latter was spied testing recently near Mahindra & Mahindra’s Kanchipuram facility, mostly undisguised.

The testing mule of the eKUV100 wore camouflage at the front and back, however, most of it was uncovered. The all-electric version of the KUV100 looks exactly like its internal combustion engine counterpart. The eKUV100 was earlier spied testing on different occasions in Pune and Chennai, however, this time the test mule looked like it’s production-ready.

This will not be the first all-electric offering from Mahindra. The homegrown manufacturer has tried its hand at EVs in the form of e20 and eVerito, but the former is the only one that was available for private use. With a 15.9 kWh battery packed under the floor, the eKUV100 will likely have a range of around 120 km on a full charge.

The electric motor will produce a max power of 54 PS and a max torque of 120 Nm, which might not sound impressive at all, but keep in mind the EV will be a budget offering. A 7.2 kWh wall charger will be able to fully charge the car in 5 hours and 45 minutes. Additionally, the eKUV100 will also feature fast-charging capabilities that will allow the car to be fully charged in just 55 minutes via a fast charger.

Apart from the electrification, the eKUV100 will likely be identical to the regular KUV100 and will sport a similar interior and exterior layout, except a few changes including a closed upper front grille, LED headlamps and tail lamps etc. The car could be priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it an affordable offering.

Expect the EV to be showcased first at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to take place in February next year, and launch thereafter. The car has no direct rival as of now, but with a price tag of around the Rs 10 lakh mark, the car will face competition from the Tata Tigor EV, which was recently made available for public use.

Spy Source: Powerdrift