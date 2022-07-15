Mahindra June 2022 Sales – Bolero, XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Marazzo

Mahindra posted 26,640 unit sales in the month of June 2022 as against 16,636 units with a YoY growth of 60.1 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 26,640 units in the month of June 2022 as against 16,636 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 60.1 per cent. This when compared to the corresponding period the previous month with 26,650 units, a near flat MoM growth was recorded.

The homegrown SUV specialist managed to sweep a market share of 8.3 per cent against 6.5 per cent with a YoY growth of 1.8 per cent as the brand finished fourth in the overall sales standings. The Mahindra Bolero was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 7,884 units were posted against 5,744 units in June 2021.

The Mahindra XUV700 recorded a total of 6,022 unit sales last month showing that the production constraints are easing a bit. However, the waiting period for the XUV700 and Thar is very high for select variants. The XUV300 compact SUV is expected to get a facelift early next year and last month, it posted 4,754 units.

Mahindra Models (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Bolero (37%) 7,884 5,744 2. XUV700 6,022 – 3. XUV300 (3%) 4,754 4,615 4. Scorpio (-1%) 4,131 4,160 5. Thar (242%) 3,640 1,065 6. Marazzo (-69%) 124 402 7. Alturas G4 (306%) 65 16 8. e-Verito 20 0

In comparison to the same period in 2021 with 4,615 units, a YoY volume increase of 3 per cent was noted. The Scorpio managed a total of 4,131 units against 4,160 units in June 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 1 per cent. The Thar lifestyle off-roader posted 3,640 unit sales last month against 1,065 units during the same period in 2021.

The second-gen Thar recorded a YoY sales growth of 242 per cent while the Marazzo MPV posted 124 units against 402 units in June 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 69 per cent. The Alturas G4 registered a total of 65 units against 16 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY surge of 306 per cent.

The Mahindra e-Verito electric vehicle finished last with 20 unit sales. The company is planning to unveil a trio of electric vehicle concepts midway through next month and the production-spec XUV400 is slated to debut in September 2022 and it will take on the likes of Tata Nexon EV.