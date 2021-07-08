Mahindra June 2021 Sales Analysis – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500

Mahindra finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with 16,636 units in the month of June 2021 as against 7,958 units with 109 per cent volume growth

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 16,636 units in the month of June 2021 as against 7,958 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 109 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of May 2021, Mahindra posted 7,748 units leading to an MoM volume increase of 115 per cent.

The Bolero has been the most consistent Mahindra SUV in sales charts for many years due to its overwhelming popularity. It registered 5,744 units last month as against 3,292 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 74 per cent YoY volume increase. The XUV300 was the second most sold Mahindra model with 4,615 unit sales.

This, when compared to the same period in 2020 with 1,812 units, a YoY growth of 155 per cent, was recorded. The Scorpio stood third with 4,160 units against 2,574 units in June 2020 with a 62 per cent YoY surge. Mahindra is planning to introduce the XUV700 later this year and its debut can be expected in the second half of this year.

Mahindra Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Bolero (74%) 5,744 3,292 2. XUV300 (155%) 4,615 1,812 3. Scorpio (62%) 4,160 2,574 4. Thar 1,065 0 5. XUV500 (174%) 633 231 6. Marazzo 402 0 7. Alturas G4 16 0 8. KUV NXT (-98%) 1 49

It will likely be followed by the new generation Scorpio in the final quarter of this financial year (January to March 2022 period). The second-generation Thar was launched last year in India and it has been well received amongst customers leading to Mahindra ramping up the production to meet the demand. It posted 1,065 units in the month of June 2021.

The XUV500 managed to garner a total of 633 units last month as against 231 units in June 2020 with 174 per cent YoY sales growth. The next generation XUV500 is expected only in early 2024 probably based on the re-engineered SsangYong Tivoli’s platform. The Marazzo finished in the sixth position with 402 unit sales while the flagship Alturas G4 recorded 16 units.

A single unit of the KUV NXT was sold last month. The electric versions of the XUV300 and KUV are suspected to debut in the near future as well. A recent roadmap that emerged on the internet indicates that a five-door Thar, new-gen XUV300 and Bolero are also in the works.