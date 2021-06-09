Mahindra June 2021 Discounts – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500

This month (June 2021), benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3.02 lakh are available on Mahindra SUVs and MPVs in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering some really interesting deals and offers on its passenger vehicles this month. The homegrown UV maker reported a significant Month-on-Month sales drop last month, due to lockdown in different states of India. With these offers, the manufacturer is hoping to boost sales in June 2021.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with a cash discount of Rs. 16,770 on the base ‘K2+’ trim. On the ‘K4+’ and ‘K6+’ trims, the cash discount is worth Rs. 23,220, while on the top ‘K8’ trim, it’s worth Rs. 38,055. On all variants, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available

The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000, depending on the variant selected. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are on offer. The manufacturer is also offering free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000. As for Mahinda Thar, there are no discounts available on it.

On the Bolero, a cash discount of Rs. 3,500 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the ‘M2’ trim, while the same on ‘M4’ and ‘M6’ trims is worth Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also on offer.

On Mahindra XUV500, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 51,600, but only on the top-spec ‘W11 (O)’ trim level. On all other variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 36,800. Other than that, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500, and free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 are also available.

Mahindra & Mahindra Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 5,000 (+ Free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 51,600 (+ Free accessories worth Rs. 15,000) Up to Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ Free accessories worth up to Rs. 17,042) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ Free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t have any cash discounts on offer, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. Buyers can also get free accessories worth up to Rs. 17,042, depending on the trim level.

On the brand’s flagship model – Alturas G4 – a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500, and free accessories of up to Rs. 20,000.