Mahindra July 2022 Sales – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Marazzo

Mahindra posted 28,053 unit sales in the month of July 2022 against 21,046 units during the same period last year with a growth of 33 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced that its sales numbers for the month of July 2022 as 56,148 units were recorded. In the Utility Vehicle space, the homegrown SUV specialist garnered a total of 27,854 units while the passenger vehicle segment which comprises UVs, cars and vans posted 28,053 units.

The brand shipped a total of 2,798 units and the CV segment resulted in a domestic tally of 20,946 units. Speaking of the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said: “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34% fueled by robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. Our Commercial Vehicles also registered growth and exports were up at 32%. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

As for the domestic passenger vehicles, the UVs contributed to a total of 27,854 units against 20,797 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 34 per cent. On a YTD basis, the brand garnered 1,03,274 units against 63,367 units with a growth of 63 per cent. The combined sales stood at 28,053 units against 21,046 units in July 2021 with a growth of 33 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, Mahindra posted 1,04,363 units against 64,248 units with a sales surge of 62 per cent. On the export side, the cumulative tally stood at 2,798 units against 2,123 units with a volume increase of 32 per cent and on a YTD basis, 10,306 units were shipped against 8,670 units with a growth of 19 per cent.

A few weeks ago, Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N and it is based on a brand new ladder frame chassis. Priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L variants. The official bookings for the Scorpio N commence only a couple of days ago, and over one lakh reservations were made in just 30 minutes.

Next up, Mahindra will unveil five Born Electric vehicle concepts on August 15 in the United Kingdom and it will be followed by the market debut of the XUV400 electric SUV in the coming months.