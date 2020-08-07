Mahindra July 2020 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500, Alturas

Mahindra posted a total of 10,904 units in July 2020 as against 16,024 units with 32 per cent de-growth; finished fourth behind Maruti, Hyundai and Tata

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a total of 10,904 units in July 2020 as against 16,024 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year de-growth of 32 per cent. The homegrown UV specialist ended up fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 5.5 per cent.

The Bolero MUV’s consistency definitely deserves appreciation as it garnered 4,360 units to sit on top as the most sold model within Mahindra’s domestic range. In July 2019, the workhorse posted 4,446 units and thus resulted in a Year-on-Year volume decline of just 2 per cent last month.

Another long running product, the Scorpio SUV, came second with a total of 3,135 units as against 2,864 units with 9 per cent positive sales increase. The XUV300 compact SUV made its local debut in February 2019 and it has been decently received among domestic customers. The sub-four-metre SUV is based on the X100 platform as the SsangYong Tivoli.

Model (YoY) July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Mahindra Bolero (-2%) 4,360 4,446 Mahindra Scorpio (9%) 3,135 2,864 Mahindra XUV300 (-44%) 2,519 4,464 Mahindra XUV 500 (-27%) 813 1,116 Mahindra KUV NXT (-69%) 51 164 Mahindra Verito (-71%) 6 21 Mahindra Marazzo (-98%) 20 956

It posted 2,519 units as against 4,464 units during the same period in 2019 with 44 per cent negative sales growth. The electric version of the XUV300 is expected to go on sale in the second half of next year. The XUV500, Scorpio and Thar are getting new generations and the latter will officially be unveiled on August 15.

The second-gen XUV500 and Scorpio will likely be launched in the opening half of next year and it recorded 813 units last month as against 1,116 units in July 2019 with 27 per cent de-growth. The KUV NXT sits at the bottom of Mahindra’s vehicle portfolio and it posted just 51 units as against 164 units with 69 per cent volume decline.

The Verito’s sales data showed 6 units with 71 per cent de-growth and the BSVI compliant Marazzo’s dispatches appear to have begun as 20 units were recorded last month. The premium MPV will likely continue to use the 1.5-litre D15 diesel engine developing 123 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.