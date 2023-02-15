Mahindra Jan 2023 Sales Analysis – Bolero, ScorpioN, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra recorded 33,040 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 19,860 units with a YoY growth of 66 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a total of 33,040 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 19,860 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 66 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2022, Mahindra recorded an MoM sales increase of 17 per cent as 28,333 units were sold.

The long-serving Mahindra Bolero MUV finished on top of the sales charts with a domestic tally of 8,574 units as against 3,506 units in January 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 145 per cent. The XUV700 was the third most sold passenger vehicle from Mahindra as 5,787 units were registered against 4,119 units with a YoY growth of 40 per cent.

The XUV300 compact SUV finished in the fourth position with 5,390 unit sales last month as against 4,550 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume increase of 18 per cent. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to record a total of 8,715 units as the range sat in the second position.

Mahindra Models (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Bolero (145%) 8,574 3,506 3. Scorpio (188%) 8,715 3,026 3. XUV700 (40%) 5,787 4,119 4. XUV300 (18%) 5,390 4,550 5. Thar (-5%) 4,410 4,646 6. Marazzo 164 0

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 3,026 units, a YoY sales surge of 188 per cent was noted. The Thar lifestyle off-road SUV finished in the fifth position with 4,410 units against 4,646 units with a YoY negative growth of 5 per cent. The only MPV sold by Mahindra, the Marazzo ended up sixth with 164 unit sales.

The Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 65 weeks while the Scorpio Classic commands a waiting of 24 to 26 weeks. Customers wanting to own the XUV700 will have to wait up to 48 weeks for select variants. The 4WD Mahindra Thar has the lowest waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks within the brand’s domestic portfolio.

However, the recently launched Thar RWD commands the highest waiting period of any Mahindra model as it stands at up to 74 weeks. The Bolero has a waiting period of up to 8 weeks while the XUV300 has it up to 28 weeks. The homegrown SUV maker is expected to introduce the five-door Thar later this year or in early 2024.