Mahindra Jan 2022 Model Wise Sales – Bolero, Thar, Scorpio, XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,860 units in the month of January 2022 as against 20,498 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 3.1 per cent. The brand was positioned fourth behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata with a total market share of 6.7 per cent and it also recorded MoM growth.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer posted 17,476 units in December 2021 and in comparison, a healthy MoM volume increase of 13.6 per cent was noted. The second-generation Thar was the most sold Mahindra in the country last month as 4,646 units were registered against 3,152 units in January 2021 with a YoY growth of 47 per cent.

The XUV300 compact SUV came in at second with 4,550 units as against 4,612 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with YoY negative volume growth of 1 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at third with 4,119 units and its bookings had recently crossed the one lakh mark and more than 16,000 units delivered.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In January 2022 Sales In January 2021 1. Mahindra Thar (47%) 4,646 3,152 2. Mahindra XUV300 (-1%) 4,550 4,612 3. Mahindra XUV700 4,119 – 4. Mahindra Bolero (-54%) 3,506 7,567 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-26%) 3,026 4,083 6. Mahindra e-Verito 12 0 7. Mahindra KUV NXT (-91%) 1 11

The waiting period for the top-spec variants of the Mahindra XUV700 stands at 84 weeks while some variants of the Thar also command high waiting. The Bolero came in at fourth with a total of 3,506 units as against 7,567 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume decline of 54 per cent. The MUV is due a mild facelift in the coming months.

Just as the Bolero, the Scorpio is a long-serving nameplate for Mahindra and is due a big upgrade by the middle of this year. The second generation Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an updated ladder frame chassis and it will get evolutionary exterior changes and a brand new interior having several commonalities with the XUV700.

The Scorpio recorded 3,026 units in January 2022 as against 4,083 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 26 per cent while the e-Verito and KUV NXT covered the next two positions with zero units registered for the Marazzo MPV and Alturas G4.