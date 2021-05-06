Mahindra Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 48,860 – Thar, Bolero, XUV, Scorpio

Homegrown UV manufacturer Mahindra has silently updated the prices of its passenger vehicles in the Indian market in May 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in the Indian market this month. The price hike varies from variant to variant for individual models. Here, we have detailed the increase in prices for each Mahindra SUV and MPV currently available in India.

The most affordable car in Mahindra’s lineup, the KUV100, has received a price hike ranging from Rs. 18,780 to Rs 23,616, depending on the variant. As for Mahindra XUV300, the prices have increased by a minimum of Rs. 671 and a maximum of Rs. 38,876, once again, depending on the variant.

Mahindra Bolero’s base ‘B4’ trim has become dearer by Rs. 23,688, while the ‘B6’ and ‘B6 (O)’ trims are now more expensive by Rs. 26,448 and Rs. 24,707, respectively. As for the Thar, all its variants have seen a price increment of Rs. 1,344.

The price of Mahindra Marazzo has increased by Rs. 39,092 on the ‘M2’ trim, by Rs. 40,038 on the ‘M4+’ trim, and by Rs. 32,698 on the ‘M6+’ trim. Meanwhile, the Scorpio has seen the highest price hike in Mahindra’s lineup this month. Its prices have increased between Rs. 32,006 to Rs. 48,860, depending on the trim level.

The prices of Mahindra XUV500 have seen an increment ranging from Rs. 36,485 to Rs. 47,831. On Mahindra’s flagship model, Alturas G4, the prices have gone up by just Rs. 824 on both its variants.

Price hike on Mahindra cars – March 2021 Model Updated price range Mahindra KUV100 NXT Rs. 6.06 lakh to Rs. 7.79 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 13.09 lakh Mahindra Bolero Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh Mahindra Thar Rs. 12.12 lakh to Rs. 14.17 lakh Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 12.04 lakh to Rs. 14.12 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 12.32 lakh to Rs. 17.02 lakh Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 15.53 lakh to Rs. 20.04 lakh Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 28.74 lakh to Rs. 31.74 lakh

Mahindra has a lot of new vehicles lined up for launch in the Indian market, including the XUV700, next-gen Scorpio, Bolero Neo, e-KUV100, and e-XUV300. The XUV700 and new-generation Scorpio are expected to launch this year, while the eKUV100 and eXUV300 are likely to arrive next year. As for Bolero Neo, it might go on sale either towards the end of this year or early next year.