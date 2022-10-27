Mahindra, Hero, Bajaj, TVS & Honda To Not Participate In 2023 Auto Expo

At the 2023 Auto Expo, the top four two-wheeler giants in terms of sales volumes, Hero, Honda, Bajaj and TVS are not participating

In what has come as a disappointment for enthusiasts, many top-tier automotive brands are set to skip the 2023 Auto Expo, which will be held in January at Greater Noida. The premiere motoring show in India usually sees participation from most of the mainstream brands as they could gauge customer interest in future products or the vehicles that would be on display.

In addition, it would act as a preview for upcoming two-, three- and four-wheelers across different segments and price ranges. The close-to-production concepts and the futuristic showcases would further amp up the expectations of a particular brand for the foreseeable future. However, the health crisis wreaked havoc on the existence of the 2022 Auto Expo as it is a mass gathering of people from across the country and is set to be back after three years of absence with only a few automakers getting involved.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, the top four two-wheeler giants in terms of sales volumes, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have elected not to be a part of the show. Royal Enfield, which is another high-profile brand in India, won’t participate as well. The same can be said for Harley-Davidson and the EV startup, Ola Electric, is also expected to be absent.

In the passenger car space, companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, and Renault will not feature as well. It must be noted that Mahindra used to be a regular contestant at the biennial Auto Expo. Besides the high costs involved in participation, brands are leveraging their social media presence for individual launches as the shift in the trend without spending a huge fortune can be clearly seen.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors and Toyota will make their presence felt while MG Motor and BYD India will also join the bandwagon. In the luxury car segment, the main German trio, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are skipping the motoring show while Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus, will have its stalls set up.

SIAM is said to be currently in talks with the brands that are opting out to participate at the 2023 Auto Expo by offering attractive packages.