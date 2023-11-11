Mahindra Has 2.86 Lakh Pending Orders, 4 New SUVs Coming In 2024

The Scorpio range has the highest backlog within Mahindra’s domestic range as the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to have it at 1.19 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Auto and Farm business confirmed in a recent earnings call that his company has an order backlog of 2.86 lakh units as of the beginning of this month. The Mahindra XUV300 and XUV400 combined to have a total pending order of 10,000 units while the XUV700 has it at 76,000 units.

The Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, has 76,000 bookings yet to be delivered while the Bolero MUV has it at 11,000 units. The Scorpio range has the highest backlog within Mahindra’s domestic range as the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic combined to have it at 1.19 lakh units. It is no secret that Mahindra’s latest launches have been well received by customers.

The homegrown manufacturer has been ramping up production to meet the demand and reduce the waiting period. In the second quarter of this financial year, M&M recorded a total of 1,14,742 unit sales and it will continue to bring in new products to sustain the demand. Mahindra will introduce an updated XUV400, likely next year, to compete firmly against its main rival, the Tata Nexon EV.

The Mahindra XUV400 is not restricted within the sub-four-metre slab and thus is more practical than its ICE sibling. It is offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 3.5 lakh this festive season as well to lure in more buyers. Based on the same X100 platform as SsangYong Tivoli, the five-seater is available in two variants with prices starting from Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was introduced earlier this year and missed out on some much-needed features. However, Mahindra TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVM by the middle of this year. The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 could get a revamped cabin with a new dashboard and centre console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument console.

It must be noted that Mahindra is also developing the facelifted XUV300 and thus the twin could launch around the same timeline. The company will also bring in the five-door Thar next year while the XUV.e8 is also scheduled to launch by December 2024.