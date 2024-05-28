Mahindra Hands Over 1,500 Units Of XUV 3XO On 1st Delivery Day

Consumers are favouring petrol variants over diesel, primarily due to the considerable cost difference between the two fuel options

On the initial day of delivery, Mahindra distributed 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO to buyers throughout India. The automaker witnessed an immense response, securing over 50,000 bookings within merely an hour when the official bookings were opened on May 15, 2024. Nearly 70 per cent of these reservations were made for the petrol variants of the compact SUV.

The initial deliveries will concentrate on specific variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which comes in nine different trims: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Although the MX3 Pro is deemed the best value for money, buyers tend to favour the AX5 and AX5 Luxury models as they are also packed with features.

The customer deliveries have commenced since May 26, 2024 in India. In late April, Mahindra launched the much-anticipated XUV 3XO in India, with a competitive starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This five-seater offers a more premium and feature-rich interior, along with a refreshed exterior design, compared to the old XUV 300.

Consumers are favouring petrol variants over diesel, primarily due to the considerable cost difference between the two fuel options. Predictably, the base variants have a lengthy waiting period of up to six months, while the waiting time for the high-end AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims is expected to be around three months.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with three engine options: a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L direct injection (DI) petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. The 1.2L petrol engine produces 115 PS and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2L DI variant delivers 130 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine generates 117 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. It is equipped with a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof and a more spacious boot compared to the XUV 300 while benefitting from a roomy interior courtesy of the long wheelbase. Standard safety features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO include six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels.