Mahindra-Ford Working On New Mid-Size SUV Rivalling Creta/Seltos

The new offering in the pipeline will be Ford-branded and will use Mahindra’s platform and powertrain options

In its recently-announced joint venture, Mahindra and Ford will be introducing three utility vehicles in the Indian market. One among the same will compete in the mid-size SUV segment that has seen a lot of action last year.

The model will be Ford-branded and will rival the likes of some of the best performers such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Tata Harrier among others. All three SUVs will have a common Mahindra platform and powertrain. In addition to this, the companies have planned to focus on the growth of sustainable mobility across emerging markets.

Under the new joint venture signed between the two companies, Ford will offer its distribution network to support the export of Mahindra products as well as its vehicles. Mahindra credits 7 per cent of its total revenue to exports which are shipped to countries including South Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Chile among other nations.

At the moment, Mahindra leads the utility vehicles segment in India and the JV will help Ford to establish a new product base, which could be a relief to its low sales.

The duo’s plan to tap into the mid-size SUV segment comes in the light of massive success that was enjoyed by new entrants like Kia and MG. Since its launch, the Kia Seltos has shown impressive sales in the Indian market even though it shares most of its components with its cousin Hyundai Creta, which amidst the tough competition also received a much-needed update.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta comes with a host of new features that make it a tough contender in its space. The new feature palette in the new car includes a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake with auto hold, eight-way adjustable driver seat, smart key with push-button start, drive mode select and available in top-spec manual or automatic option.

*Pics For Reference Only