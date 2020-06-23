Mahindra & Ford Developing 9 SUVs With Investment Of Rs 4,300 Crore

The first product to be launched by the Mahindra-Ford JV will be a C-segment SUV that will be based on the same platform as the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company had originally signed an agreement to explore possible cooperation on products, technology and distribution in 2017, and later formed a joint venture two years later, with the JV set to develop, market and distribute Ford-branded vehicles in the country.

As a part of the agreement between the two, the JV will initially be going big on producing SUVs for the country. With an investment of Rs 4,300 crore, Mahindra and Ford will be co-developing as many as 9 sports utility vehicles, starting from this year, and the new product launches will be spread across the next six to eight years.

Six products ranging from compact to large SUVs will be shared by both Ford and Mahindra, with the help of rebadging and certain tweaks. However, the remaining three SUVs will be exclusive to the American carmaker’s lineup, and will be used by the company in both India as well as export markets.

Also, product sharing agreement says that the Indian manufacturer will be manufacturing all the products produced under the JV, since the company is investing heavily to develop platforms and powertrains to be shared by the two.

On the other hand, Ford Motor Company is also investing big money to help create different body style and design for their own products, which will help avoid cannibalisation. Last year, the two companies revealed their plans of developing a new C-segment SUV for the country.

The said C-SUV will be underpinned by the same platform that will be used on the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Both of the SUVs will be using the same powertrains, however, the Ford SUV will feature a distinctive design.

*Pics For Reference Only