Mahindra Festive Discounts October 2024 – Up To Rs. 1.50 Lakh

The three-door Mahindra Thar 4×4 is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh along with accessories worth Rs. 25,000

Mahindra is offering attractive discounts and deals across its range of SUVs this October 2024. However, there are also price hikes and some models with no offers at all. The prices of the Mahindra XUV 3XO have been increased by up to Rs. 30,000 across select variants. The Bolero Neo is available with substantial discounts and offers though this month.

Customers can avail a cash discount of up to Rs. 70,000 along with Rs. 30,000 worth of accessories and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The homegrown SUV manufacturer is also offering a total benefit package of up to Rs. 90,000 on the XUV400 electric SUV. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

One of the biggest discounts this month is on the three-door Mahindra Thar 4×4, which is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh, along with accessories worth Rs. 25,000. This is one of the most aggressive offers on any Mahindra model this month and last month the off-road SUV recorded impressive sales numbers as 8,843 units were sold with a YoY growth of 63 per cent.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Period Could Extend More Than A Year

Model Cash Discount Other Offers/Discounts Scorpio N Up To Rs. 50,000 – Bolero Neo Up to Rs. 70,000 Rs. 30,000 accessories + Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus Thar 4W4 Rs. 1.25 lakh Rs. 25,000 accessories XUV400 EV Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus + Rs. 10,000 corporate discount

Unlike its three-door sibling, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is not being offered any discounts as it was only launched recently. Its customer deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024, and within an hour of the booking commencement on October 3, over 1.76 lakh bookings were received. The discounts on the top-selling Scorpio N range from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 depending on the variant.

The Z4 and Z6 trims receive a Rs. 50,000 cash discount while the Z8L variant without ventilated seats is available with a Rs. 40,000 cash benefit. In addition, the prices for the XUV 700 were reduced by up to Rs. 2.2 lakh a few months ago, but there are no additional official offers or discounts on the model this October.

Also Read: Production-Spec Mahindra BE.05 Spied During Ad Shoot, Launch Soon

These discount deals are available for a short duration and are limited to specific variants in selected cities, so potential buyers are encouraged to contact their local dealerships to confirm availability.