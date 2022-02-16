Mahindra February 2022 Discounts – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

This month (February 2022), benefits worth up to Rs. 3.02 lakh are available on Mahindra SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market

M&M has announced some attractive deals and discounts on its passenger vehicles this February, to attract customers and boost sales. If you’re planning to buy a new SUV or MPV, then you should definitely check out all the discounts being offered by Mahindra, which we have detailed below.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT doesn’t have any official deals on offer this month. As for XUV300, it is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, depending on the variant chosen. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on it, along with free accessories of up to Rs. 10,000.

Mahindra Bolero doesn’t have any cash discount on offer, but free accessories worth Rs. 6,000 are available on it. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also being offered here. On Bolero Neo, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available.

There are no official deals available on Mahindra Thar. On Scorpio, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000 are available as well on it.

As for Mahindra Marazzo, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the ‘M2’ trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on ‘M4+’ and ‘M6+’ trim levels. It also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

Mahindra & Mahindra Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT 0 0 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 + free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 + free accessories worth Rs. 6,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Scorpio 0 + free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 20,000 (M2 trim)/Rs. 15,000 (M4+ and M6+ trims) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra XUV700 0 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh + free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

On XUV700, there are no official discounts and deals available this month. As for Mahindra’s flagship SUV – Alturas – a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 are available on it. Along with that, it also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000.