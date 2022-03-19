Mahindra Feb 2022 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra posted a total of 27,563 units in the month of February 2022 as against 15,380 units with a YoY growth of 79.2 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the month of February 2022 as 27,563 units were recorded against 15,380 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY volume increase of 79.2 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 19,860 units, a YoY sales surge of 38.8 per cent was noted.

The homegrown manufacturer garnered a market share of 9.1 per cent last month as against 5 per cent in February 2021 with a gain of 4.1 per cent on YoY basis. The long-standing Bolero MUV was the most sold Mahindra last month as 11,045 units were sold against 4,843 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 128 per cent.

The Bolero has been around for nearly two decades and it continues to rack up impressive volumes for the SUV maker. The second-generation Thar has been a major hit for Mahindra since its debut in late 2020 and it posted a cumulative domestic tally of 5,072 units in the month of February 2022 as against 2,842 units in Feb 2021 with a YoY growth of 78 per cent.

Mahindra Cars (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (128%) 11,045 4,843 2. Mahindra Thar (78%) 5,072 2,842 3. Mahindra XUV300 (42%) 4,511 3,174 4. Mahindra XUV700 4,138 – 5. Mahindra Scorpio (-26%) 2,610 3,532 6. Mahindra Marazzo (23%) 147 120 7. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-25%) 27 36 8. Mahindra e-Verito 12 0 9. Mahindra KUV (-75%) 1 4

The XUV300 compact SUV recorded a total of 4,511 units last month as against 3,174 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY increase of 42 per cent. The facelifted version of the XUV300 is expected to go on sale early next year with a host of changes inside and out alongside a more powerful petrol engine producing around 130 PS power.

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fourth position with 4,138 units and it has been a talk of the town since its debut courtesy of the extensive range and an appealing features list. The Scorpio ended up fifth with 2,610 units against 3,532 units in February 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 26 per cent. The second generation Scorpio is expected to launch midway through this year.

The Marazzo finished in the sixth position with 147 units last month as against 120 units with a YoY growth of 23 per cent. The Alturas G4 could only manage 27 units while the e-Verito and KUV posted 12 and 1 units respectively.