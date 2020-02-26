Mahindra Feb 2020 Discounts – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, Alturas, KUV

Mahindra is offering big discounts in the month of February 2020 across its range and they are listed below

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering an array of discounts across its domestic portfolio in the month of February 2020 and the table listed down below gives you a comprehensive take on what they are. The Marazzo MPV has been not performing well as it used to be in its initial stages since entering market in late 2018 and it comes with attractive offers.

It gets Rs. 31,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 7,000 in corporate discount for the M4 variant. The M6, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 72,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 7,000 corporate discount while the range-topping M8 features a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.34 lakh along with Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 7,000 in corporate discounts.

The Scorpio and Bolero are the consistently selling duo for Mahindra and the former is getting a brand new generation in the coming months. The existing premium SUV is sold with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 alongside Rs. 5,500 in corporate discount and Rs. 30,000 in exchange bonus.

Model Consumer Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Mahindra Marazzo (M4) Rs. 31,000 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Marazzo (M6) Rs. 72,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Marazzo (M8) Rs. 1,34,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 7,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 30,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 15,000 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 5,500 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 10,000 + 4th & 5th Year warranty + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 15,000 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 9,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Rs. 37,000 Rs. 25,000 (If Exchange Tavera – Rs. 45,000) Rs. 4,500 Mahindra TUV 300 (Refresh) Rs. 56,750 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,500 Mahindra Thar ABS Rs. 13,000 NIL Rs. 6,000 Mahindra KUV NXT (Petrol & Diesel) Rs. 38,000 Rs. 28,750 Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs. 13,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000 Mahindra KUV (CNG & Taxi) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV 300 (Petrol) 3rd + 4th & 5th Year warranty + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 16,000 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 4,500 Mahindra XUV 300 (Diesel) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 4,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 (2WD/4WD) Rs. 50,000 + 4th & 5th Year warranty + Free Accessories Worth Rs.20,000 + 3 Years AMC + Comp. Insurance @ Rs.1 Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 15,000

In a similar fashion to the Scorpio, the XUV500 is retailed with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 worth free accessories, and warranty period for fourth and fifth year. The exchange bonus stands at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 9,000 corporate discount is also available. The TUV300 is also getting a facelift soon and its Plus variant is sold with discounts of up to Rs. 86,500.

Mahindra Thar ABS gains discounts of up to Rs. 19,000 while the KUV100 NXT and Bolero are offered with discounts of up to Rs. 70,750 and Rs. 27,000 respectively. The CNG and taxi versions of the KUV are also made attractive with up to Rs. 54,000 discounts.

The diesel-spec XUV300 comes with discounts of up to Rs. 64,500 while the flagship Alturas G4 can be had with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, warranty for fourth and fifth year, free accessories worth Rs.20,000, AMC for three years, Rs. 1,00,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 15,000 corporate bonus.