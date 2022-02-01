Mahindra eXUV300 (XUV400) Spied Testing In Near-Production Form

A test model of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300-based EV was spotted in India, looking very close to a production-ready form

Mahindra & Mahindra previewed the electric version of XUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo, where the vehicle managed to generate a lot of buzz. It is yet to enter production, but that is expected to happen soon. The homegrown UV maker has announced that it would launch 8 new passenger electric cars in the next five years, one of which is the XUV300-based EV.

Expected to be named either ‘eXUV300’ or ‘XUV400’, this upcoming EV was spotted in a near-production form in India. The test model wore full-body camouflage to hide the exterior design elements, but from what can be seen here, the overall styling isn’t any different from the existing XUV300. The silhouette is identical, but there might be changes to the lighting elements in the headlamps and taillamps.

Above the left front fender, we can see the charging port, which identifies this as an EV. The test mule had steel rims, hinting that this is particular model is the base variant. Also, the vehicle doesn’t have roof rails. The EV seems to be a little longer than XUV300, but we can’t be sure due to the thick camouflage in these spy pictures, as it makes it harder to analyse the design.

Mahindra XUV400 (or eXUV300) will be based on the Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA). It is expected to be available in two versions – Standard and Long-range. The former will have a 350-volt powertrain, while the latter will get a more powerful 380-volt powertrain.

The battery and motor specifications are a mystery at this point. The standard version will have a smaller battery and will thus be significantly more affordable, slated to be a direct rival to Tata Nexon EV. The long-range version will be significantly more expensive, closer in price to Hyundai Kona EV.

The interior of the vehicle will likely be the same as the regular ICE-powered XUV300, perhaps with different upholstery and interior trims. We expect this upcoming EV to arrive in our market in 2023. Before that, M&M is planning to launch eKUV100 in India, expectedly sometime during this year.

Image source: B Vinubalan