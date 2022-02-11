Mahindra eXUV300 (XUV400) Launch Timeline Officially Revealed

While announcing its Q3 financial results, Mahindra & Mahindra confirmed that the electric XUV300 will launch during Q3 or Q4 of FY2023

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra & Mahindra had showcased the ‘eXUV300’ concept car. It was a fully-electric version of XUV300 compact SUV, based on Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA). The manufacturer has confirmed that is planning to launch this electric SUV during either the third or fourth quarter of the next fiscal year.

Mahindra eXUV300 (or XUV400, the production name hasn’t been revealed yet) is expected to be available with two battery options. The standard version (with smaller battery) will be more affordable, likely in the same ballpark as Tata Nexon EV. We expect the specifications and performance to also be similar to Tata’s electric SUV.

The long-range version (with larger battery) will be significantly more expensive, closer to Hyundai Kona EV. The electric XUV300 will have similar interior and exterior styling as the regular ICE version, which is set to be facelifted early next year. The equipment and features list will also be the same as its fossil-fuel-powered version.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive said, “We had already announced our plan about bringing in electric cars to India. In Q3 or Q4 of FY23, we will launch the all-electric XUV300. We are in the process of announcing our portfolio plan as regards EVs in India and we’ll tell you more about it soon.”

The manufacturer had revealed in November last year that it is planning to launch 13 new SUVs in the Indian market, out of which 8 would be electric vehicles! This is quite an ambitious target, and we’re excited to see what the manufacturer has in store. Apart from the electric XUV300, M&M is expected to launch eKUV100 in India this year.

Mahindra eKUV100 was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, but it was in near-production form. It was powered by a 54 PS electric motor, connected to a 15.9 kWh battery pack, with an estimated range of up to 150 km. Upon launch, eKUV100 will likely be the most affordable electric car in India.