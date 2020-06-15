Mahindra eXUV300 To Offer Range Of More Than 370 Km – Report

The road-going Mahindra eXUV300 could be launched in the second half of next year with a reported range of more than 370 km

Earlier this year, Mahindra showcased a slew of electric vehicles and concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Chief among which was the electrified version of the XUV300. The sub-four-metre SUV went on sale in February 2019 in its IC-engined guise and it has been one of the popular models in the segment that has heavyweights like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

It is no secret that Mahindra and Tata Motors are the pioneers in the burgeoning EV space. Despite not selling in big numbers, both have aspirations to be at the forefront in the transition towards green mobility. Tata launched the Nexon EV in January 2020 and it did come as a shocker for many. Priced at just under Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV shows the future of Tata EVs.

With a claimed driving range of around 312 km on a single charge, the Nexon EV has proven that zero-emission vehicles can be everyday usable without digging a hole in your wallet. The eXUV300 displayed at the biennial motoring show was in its near-production guise, and it was said to give the Nexon EV a run for its money. But, it has widely been reported to arrive only in the second half of next year.

Mahindra already has three next-generation products waiting in the pipeline as the all-new Thar’s launch in the coming months will be followed by the second-gen XUV500 in early 2021 and the new Scorpio in the second quarter (April to June period) of the calendar year. The road-going eKUV300 resembles its ICE sibling in terms of the exterior but the changes pertaining to charging provision and lack of exposed grille could be seen in the concept.

The eXUV300 could also be launched in two battery configurations to appeal for a different set of customers. It will reportedly deliver a range of more than 370 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor sending to the front wheels and the battery pack is mounted underneath the floor panel.

The higher capacity battery pack could sit at the top of the range, priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) while the one with lower capacity and comparatively limited range could cost lesser to undercut the Tata Nexon EV.