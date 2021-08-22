Mahindra eXUV300 India Launch Confirmed For 2023

Mahindra eXUV300 will go on sale by 2023 as the brand is currently working on a slew of new electric vehicles for launch in the future

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce the electric version of the XUV300 under the eXUV300 name. The prototype version of the Mahindra eXUV300 was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, the similarities it will have with the production model is yet unknown as it could be based on the second-gen XUV300.

The homegrown SUV specialist is working on a slew of new products and the next generation XUV300 is one of them. The eXUV300 will reportedly be launched in 2023 as the brand feels the local market is not ready for the zero-emission vehicles yet. Mahindra will line up a number of new EVs to create a strong fleet for the betterment of the future.

Mahindra and Tata are the notable Indian manufacturers who tried their hands on the electric passenger vehicle segment, long before the EVs took some portion of the spotlight. In an interview, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra Group, said that the EVs in the personal space will take two to three years to pick up.

The company is readying a big assault in the commercial vehicle space with a slew of new battery-powered vehicles as well in the immediate future. He confirmed the launch of the eXUV300 for 2023 and it will be followed by a range of models with new avenues in design being explored for the electric mobility range.

The transition towards electric mobility mainly in the volume-based passenger vehicle segment is still some time away but in the two-wheeler space, we have seen plenty of action in recent months taking advantage of the government subsidies. Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro, Simple One and Ather 450X have taken the limelight and OEMs like Bajaj and TVS are expanding the reach of their respective electric scooters.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, currently focuses on widening its S-CNG range as it is believed to be the immediate alternative for the soaring fuel prices. The eXUV300 could be based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform but we do not have any confirmation yet and the next-gen IC-engined XUV300 could have a lot of say in the design of the upcoming electric SUV.