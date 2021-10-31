Mahindra Expects 50% Of Its Vehicles Sold In India To Be EVs By 2030

As per Mahindra Group’s MD and CEO Anish Shah, India is slow in terms of EV adoption, but electric mobility will be the future nonetheless

Homegrown UV maker Mahindra & Mahindra is anticipating its future to be green. Anish Shah – Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group – stated in a recent interview with CNBC that the company expects half of its vehicles sold in the Indian market by 2030 to be electric. M&M is already working to expand its EV lineup in our country.

At the moment, the electric vehicle market is at an infant stage, and it would take years for EVs to go mainstream in India. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is sceptical of introducing electric cars due to high production costs, which would consequently mean high car prices. Hyundai has one premium EV in its range in our market, and it could introduce a few more soon.

The South Korean car giant is also developing a low-cost EV specifically for the Indian market, which is expected to arrive by 2024. As for Tata Motors, it currently leads the EV market space, thanks to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata has aggressive EV plans for the future, with Altroz EV, Punch EV, and many more in the pipeline.

As for M&M, it is planning to launch the eKUV100 in the Indian market, expected to be followed by eXUV300. Both these electric cars were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Also, as per recent reports, the manufacturer has prepared a prototype for an XUV700-based EV, but it isn’t road-worthy yet.

Mahindra eKUV100 has been spotted a few times on Indian roads in production-ready form, and it will likely go on sale next year. The vehicle is expected to get a 15.9 kWh battery pack, which will power a single electric motor on the front axle, rated at 40 kW (54.4 PS). Details about the eXUV300 and XUV700 EV are under wraps.

For electric cars to become popular in a price-sensitive market like India, EV manufacturers would have to find ways to keep production costs down, with local EV battery manufacturing being the primary focus. Other than that, India also needs a better EV charging infrastructure. Thankfully, appropriate steps are also being taken in that area.