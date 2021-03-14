Mahindra eScorpio, eXUV500 & eMarazzo Likely In The Works – Report

Mahindra could introduce the electrified versions of the next-gen Scorpio and XUV500 in the near future

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the next generation XUV500 and the new Scorpio in the second half of this year. Due to the shortage in semiconductor supply, the production slowdown in the automotive industry across the globe can be clearly witnessed and thus key launches are reportedly being pushed to new timelines. Regardless, the developmental duties on EVs appear to continue unabated.

In the Indian market, homegrown carmakers are looking to grab the spotlight in the EV space and it is inevitable that new zero-emission vehicles will be launched in the coming years. Amongst the domestic brands, Mahindra and Tata Motors, are expected to be in the centre of action and the former will likely launch the production version of the eXUV300 concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

It could be preceded by the eKUV100 based on the IC-engined KUV NXT micro SUV. The UV specialist is said to be working on the electrified versions of the upcoming Scorpio and XUV500 as well. M&M will invest around Rs. 3,000 crore in its EV business over the course of the next three to five years. Accelerating its EV push, it aims to have 30 per cent of its total sales come from EVs by 2027-2030.

Mahindra may as well come up with an electric MPV based on the Marazzo according to the report. By the middle of this decade, Mahindra focusses on becoming the leader in the electric SUV space, which has models like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric currently. The Nexon EV was the most sold passenger EV in the country last year and its momentum has continued on to 2021.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Additional Director & Executive Director at Mahindra confirmed that besides the eXUV300, “a couple of other projects” will kick off to take advantage of that opportunity. We can expect the conceptual version of the electric SUVs to arrive before the eventual production models and they are more likely some years away before greeting the public.

Mahindra will develop two skateboard architectures meaning that the electric motor, the suspension unit and the battery pack along with other components will be integrated liberating ample room for the occupants inside the cabin. Automobili Pininfarina (APF) is expected to work closely with Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in designing these models.