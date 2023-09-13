Mahindra Electric SUVs Teased – Reach 200 Kmph Top Speed

Mahindra teases three exciting electric SUVs, showcasing 200 kmph top speed on its SUV proving track, giving us a glimpse of the EV revolution!

In an electrifying move, Mahindra & Mahindra has offered a sneak peek into its upcoming electric SUV lineup. The company has released a tantalizing video, a short teaser of sorts, showcasing three highly-anticipated EVs – Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, and BE.05 – to mark World EV Day. These vehicles represent a leap forward in the electric mobility landscape.

While all three EVs were heavily camouflaged in the video, they gave a tantalizing glimpse of their design language, closely resembling their concept counterparts. Among the trio, the XUV.e8 stands out as the pioneer, representing an electric transformation of the popular XUV700. It is expected to debut in late 2024.

Adding to the excitement is the XUV.e9, a sleek and stylish coupe version of the XUV.e8. Set to hit the market in April 2025, this marks Mahindra’s venture into the electric SUV coupe segment. As for the BE.05, it’s in its final stages of development and boasts a production-ready appearance. With a distinctive design featuring a glass roof, sculpted bonnet, and a roof-mounted split spoiler, it promises to turn heads when it eventually hits the streets.

The teaser video not only introduced these electric marvels but also showcased their prowess on Mahindra’s test track. The highlight of the demonstration was undoubtedly the jaw-dropping top-speed run in which all three EVs blazed through the track, with the speedometer registering an impressive 200 kmph. This display of speed was recorded at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art proving grounds in Chennai, emphasizing the vehicles’ capabilities and performance.

These three electric SUVs are built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, designed to accommodate both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. Power outputs are expected to reach as high as 400 bhp for the premium models. The manufacturer’s commitment to electrification is evident as the company expands its EV portfolio.

With this electrifying teaser and an impressive display of top speeds on the proving track, Mahindra is poised to make a significant mark in the electric vehicle segment. The company’s emphasis on electrification and innovation is a clear signal of its intent to lead the charge in the electric mobility revolution. Stay tuned for more updates on the matter!