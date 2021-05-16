Mahindra eKUV100 & eXUV300 India Launch Next Year

Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 were showcased in their near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo; eXUV300 could rival Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be working on a range of electric vehicles for the domestic market in the coming years. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the homegrown passenger UV specialist announced its intentions to expand its zero-emission range in India, as the near-production versions of the EVs based on KUV100 and XUV300 were displayed.

The XUV300 EV or eXUV300 has long been expected to debut in the second half of this year but the resurgence of the health crisis has come as a hammer blow for the entire automotive industry and the launch timelines are getting pushed back. The semi-conductor shortage and reduced workforce are some of the other major issues being dealt with currently.

The Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 will reportedly be launched in India next year and they will help strengthen the EV range which only has the electric Verito. The eKUV100 could become the most affordable electric passenger vehicle on sale upon arrival as it could be priced less than Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) targeting a driving range of around 130-150 km in a single charge.

The Mahindra eKUV100 prototype showcased at the Auto Expo was said to produce a power output of 54 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an automatic transmission. It had a claimed range of 147 km and using a fast charger, it can be replenished back to 80 per cent in just an hour. With substantial investments, Mahindra is working on high capacity battery packs for its future electric vehicles as well.

The Mahindra eXUV300 will more likely compete directly against the Tata Nexon EV. Launched in early 2020, the Nexon EV has emerged as the top-selling zero-emission vehicle in the country and it has a claimed driving range of more than 300 km. The eXUV300 will be equipped with a higher capacity battery pack offering better range than eKUV100 apparently but no specific details are known yet.

The exterior of the electrified compact SUV mimics its IC-engined sibling in a number of ways besides having blue accents and a shut-off grille and it will also likely be safe considering the Global NCAP five-star rating received by the regular model. The production version of the Atom electric quadricycle can also be expected to target urban buyers.