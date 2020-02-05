Mahindra eKUV100 Launched At Just Rs. 8.25 Lakh; India’s Most Affordable EV

Mahindra eKUV100 has been positioned as the country’s most affordable electric passenger vehicle and it packs a driving range of 150 km on a single charge

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased the concept version of the electrified KUV100 at the 2018 edition of the Auto Expo and promised that it would bear a production model. Standing in line with its commitment to offer zero-emission mobility solutions, the company has launched the eKUV 100 in the domestic market at the 2020 Auto Expo held in Greater Noida.

The homegrown UV specialist says that there is no excuse not to buy an electric vehicle anywhere in India as the eKUV 100 backs up its claims by being priced at just Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This effectively makes the electric small SUV the most affordable in the Indian market. Despite being priced only at around Rs. 23,000 costlier than its IC-engined counterpart, the KUV 100 NXT, the electrified version packs a serious punch.

It comes equipped with a liquid cooled battery pack and electric motor of 15.9 kWh capacity. They work in tandem to generate a maximum power output of 40 kW (54 horsepower) and 120 Nm of torque. The Mahindra eKUV 100 is claimed capable of returning a driving range of 150 km on a single charge. From zero to 80 per cent, the eco-friendly five-seater can replenish in just 55 minutes using a fast charging facility.



It must be noted that the highly promising model also gets connected car features that help in doing stuff like pre-cooling right from the touch of your smartphone. The exterior of the eKUV100 resembles the regular KUV100 NXT except for some key differences. The shut-off front grille with blue highlights is accompanied by a charging port just above the front fender on the right hand side with Mahindra Electric sticker on it.

The battery, internals and other performance bits are fitted up front where the regular IC engine would reside and the rear gets a think blue strip echoing its eco-friendly nature with new graphics for the LED tail lamps. The touch of blue colour can be seen on the inside as well as out. The cabin resonates the NXT in several ways including the dials and multi-functional steering wheel but it features a touchscreen infotainment system.

