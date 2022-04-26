Mahindra eKUV100 Could Become The Most Affordable EV Upon Launch

When it launches, likely later this year, Mahindra eKUV100 could be the most affordable EV in the Indian car market

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a slew of new electric vehicles in the Indian market. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the carmaker had showcased two EVs – eKUV100 and eXUV300 – the former in near-production avatar and the latter in concept form. Mahindra eKUV100 is currently in the final stage of development, and it is expected to launch towards the end of this year.

The pre-production model showcased at the Expo was powered by a 15.9 kWh battery, connected to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 54.4 PS and 120 Nm), which could deliver a claimed range of up to 150 km. The final production version could have different specs, likely with a much better driving range of around 250 km.

The KUV nameplate wasn’t very successful in the Indian market, and it is expected that M&M could launch the eKUV100 under the name ‘e2o’, which used to be an electric hatchback in the manufacturer’s lineup. Previously, the manufacturer had rebranded TUV300 as Bolero Neo, which seems to have worked out well.

Also, at the last Auto Expo, M&M had announced that eKUV100 would go on sale in April 2020 at a price of Rs. 8.25 lakh, after adding FAME II subsidies. The launch got postponed, and since then, car prices have been on a steady rise. Still, this upcoming Mahindra EV is expected to have a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh.

At that price, eKUV100 will be the most affordable electric car in India when it launches, and it won’t have any direct rivals in our market. In comparison, Tata Tigor EV and Nexon EV have a starting price of Rs. 12.24 lakh and Rs. 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.

Other than that, M&M is expected to launch eXUV300 in India around early 2023. The brand also has a few other EVs in the pipeline, three of which will be unveiled in concept form in July this year. These three concept EVs will be SUVs, including a coupe-style SUV, and they will be based on the manufacturer’s new ‘Born EV’ platform.