Mahindra e-ZEO Is The Name Of Upcoming Electric Four Wheeler

Mahindra e-ZEO stands for “Zero Emission Option” and it will be positioned in the SCV category featuring a high-voltage architecture

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the leading electric three-wheeler manufacturer, has today, the World EV Day, revealed the name of its all-new commercial electric four-wheeler. The all-new electric four-wheeler will be called ‘e-ZEO’ and it stands for “Zero Emission Option”. It will be positioned in the SCV category and will feature a high-voltage architecture.

Mahindra claims that the high voltage architecture will enable ‘superior energy efficiency, higher range and faster charging times’. Speaking on the new announcement, Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said,

“Having led the charge in the last mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, it gives us immense pleasure to reveal the brand name of our four-wheeler, ‘e-ZEO’, on World EV Day. This name resonates deeply with our purpose and aligns with global efforts to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the sub-two-tonne category. Backed by the Mahindra trust, the ‘e-ZEO’ is poised to reshape urban logistics and drive prosperity for our customers.”

The brand has further noted that the ‘e-ZEO’ will be launched in the domestic market on October 3, 2024. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) manages Mahindra’s diverse lineup of last-mile mobility solutions, spanning electric, petrol, CNG, and diesel-powered 3- and 4-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles.

This diverse range includes the Mahindra Jeeto 4-wheeler, the Alfa series of 3-wheelers, and the electric-only Zor Grand and Treo range, catering to the evolving needs of urban and rural transport. Mahindra has also released a teaser video which showcases the exterior elements of the upcoming e-ZEO and it appears to be based on the Jeeto.

The exterior comprises blue accents on the rectangular ORVMs and front grille with the Mahindra badge sitting in the middle while the design of the wheel covers, typical EV graphics on the sides, hexagonal lower grille section, a redesigned front bumper and possibly a DRL strip could feature in the zero-emission SCV. The overall design is a certain evolution compared to the regular Jeeto.