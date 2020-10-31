Mahindra e-KUV100 Confirmed To Go On Sale In The Next 3 Months

Mahindra e-KUV100 comes with a claimed range of 147 km on a single charge and it can replenish back to 80 per cent charge in just 55 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the global premiere of the electrified KUV100 based on the regular KUV NXT at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and its starting prices were also revealed to be Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, the e-KUV100, which accompanied the zero-emission XUV300 at the show floor earlier this year, did not enter showrooms.

Perhaps, the automotive industry slowdown due to the health crisis and the disruption in supply chain for many months could have played a significant role in its delay. The homegrown UV specialist will be rolling out the first batch of the e-KUV100 small SUV in the coming months according to a report emerged on the internet and it could give the brand a definitive edge in the affordable space.

Mahindra’s Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka spoke about the e-KUV100 during the launch of the Treo Zor electric three-wheeler. He said that his company is working on commencing the dispatches to the dealerships and that it will be available for consumers within the next three months. The e-KUV100 is part of the brand’s EV assault as a slew of launches appears to be in the pipeline.

The first in-house built electric vehicle from Mahindra uses a liquid-cooled battery pack enabling the charge time of just 55 minutes to 80 per cent when plugged on to a fast charger. The Mahindra e-KUV100 has subtle differences on the outside compared to the regular IC-engined model. The KUV NXT had been responsible for opening up a new micro SUV segment.

It will predictably see plenty of action in the coming years. The Mahindra e-KUV100 could create a niche of its own upon arrival and it gets contrast blue highlights on the outside. Underpinned by the modular MESMA platform, it features a 15.9 kWh battery and an electric motor capable of developing 54 PS and 120 Nm. The claimed range on a single charge is 147 km.

The equipment list boasts of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, remote diagnostics, location tracking and so on.