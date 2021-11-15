Mahindra Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Scorpio, XUV300, Bolero, Marazzo

This month (November 2021), Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 3.01 lakh on its passenger cars

The Diwali festivities may have concluded across India, but Diwali discounts and deals are still available, at least on cars! Mahindra & Mahindra has also announced some attractive offers on its SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market this month, which are detailed below.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT has a cash discount of Rs. 38,055 on offer on the ‘K6+’ and ‘K8’ variants. The ‘K2+’ and ‘K4+’ variants have lower cash discounts, at Rs. 16,770 and Rs. 23,220, respectively. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available.

On XUV300, a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 is available, depending on the variant chosen. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 are also being offered. On select variants, buyers can also get free accessories worth Rs. 5,000.

Bolero gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for Bolero Neo, it is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. There are no cash discounts on offer on both.

Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t get any cash discounts, but there are free accessories on offer – worth Rs. 5,000 on ‘S3+’ and Rs. 13,320 on ‘S5’ trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it.

Mahindra SUV & MPV discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 15,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 Up to Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 13,320) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 1,79,800 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra XUV700 0 0 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra XUV500 has been officially discontinued in our market. The leftover stock at dealerships can be had with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.79 lakh, free accessories of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500. On the XUV700 and Thar, there are no official deals and discounts on offer.

On the Marazzo, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are available, along with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000. As for the Alturas G4, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, free accessories of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500.