Mahindra Discounts On 2019 Stock In Jan 2020 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV500

Mahindra is offering cash discounts of up to Rs. 2.90 lakh on MY2019 stocks and here we have listed the model wise offers

Carmakers are working to clear their existing 2019 stocks as the deadline to introduce BSVI emission standards is just over two months away. Several brands have begun the process of updating their lineups to meet the stringent emission standards and Mahindra & Mahindra are no different.

Furthermore, the clear out the 2019 MY stocks, the homegrown UV specialists have come up with a range of lucrative discounts across its product portfolio. The Marazzo performed well in its initial months since the launch in late 2018 before facing a major slowdown in sales and currently the M8, M6 and M8 variants of the MPV are sold with Rs. 36,000, Rs. 77,000 and Rs. 1.39 lakh cash discounts respectively.

Mahindra finished third in the yearly sales charts for 2019 with only 5 per cent de-growth courtesy of the consistency maintained by Scorpio and Bolero along with the brand new entrant into the compact space, the XUV300. The Scorpio and Thar are waiting to get major upgrades likely at the 2020 Auto Expo and their 2019 MY stocks are offered with hefty discounts.

Model Cash Discount On 2019 Stock Mahindra Marazoo (M4) Rs. 36,000 Mahindra Marazoo (M6) Rs. 77,000 Mahindra Marazoo (M8) Rs. 1,39,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 51,400 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 64,800 Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Rs. 47,000 Mahindra TUV 300 (Refresh) Rs. 63,750 Mahindra Thar ABS Rs. 30,000 Mahindra KUV NXT (Petrol & Diesel) Rs. 43,000 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs. 20,100 Mahindra KUV (CNG & Taxi) Rs. 35,000 Mahindra XUV 300 (Petrol) Rs. 30,000 Mahindra XUV 300 (Diesel) Rs. 40,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 (2WD/4WD) Rs. 2,90,000

The Scorpio gets a cash discount of Rs. 51,400 while the ABS version of the Thar off-roader is sold with Rs. 30,000 cash discount. The Bolero Power Plus, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 20,100 discount in cash. The arrival of XUV300 has certainly dented the sales prospects of the TUV300 and its Plus variant.

The TUV300 refresh comes with Rs. 63,750 cash discount and the bigger Plus variant gains Rs. 47,000 cash discount on 2019 stocks. The petrol and diesel versions of the KUV NXT are sold with Rs. 43,000 cash discount and the CNG as well as Taxi spec KUV faces cash discount of Rs. 35,000.

The 2019 Mahindra XUV300 won’t be left out of the discount spree either as the petrol variant gets Rs. 30,000 and the diesel variant gets Rs. 40,000 cash discounts. The XUV500 is also gaining a new generation towards the end of this year and its MY2019 stocks are retailed with Rs. 64,800 cash discount. The flagship Alturas G4 is the most benefitted with a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.90 lakh on both 2WD and 4WD variants.