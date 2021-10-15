Mahindra Discounts October 2021 – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio

This month (October 2021), Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 81,500 on its MPVs and SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some attractive deals on its passenger vehicles this month. With these offers, the manufacturer is hoping to keep sales up till the festive season arrives next month. Mahindra’s most affordable model, the KUV100, is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055 (depending on the variant), along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

As for XUV300, a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 (depending on the variant), an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are on offer. Other than that, buyers can get free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000 on it. On the Bolero, only a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is being offered.

There are no discounts available on the Bolero Neo and the Thar. On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the base ‘M2’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on all other trims. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 is also available on the MPV.

Mahindra Scorpio is available with free accessories worth up to Rs. 13,320 (depending on the chosen trim level). It also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on offer. As for the XUV500, it has been discontinued, and select dealerships are offering massive dealer-level discounts on leftover stock.

Mahindra Alturas G4 has an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Free accessories of up to Rs. 20,000 are also available on the SUV, but there is no official cash discount on it this month.

Mahindra & Mahindra discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 0 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 15,000 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 5,000) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 0 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 20,000 (M2)/Rs. 15,000 (M4, M6) 0 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 13,320) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV500 Dealer level discounts on leftover stock 0 Mahindra XUV700 0 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 0 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

The above-mentioned deals and discounts vary from state to state, so be sure to check out your local M&M dealerships as well. Also, the XUV700 has been launched in the Indian market, but bookings for it have been closed for now, as the manufacturer has received 50,000 orders already!