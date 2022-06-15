Mahindra Discounts [June 2022] – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Alturas G4

Check out all the deals and discounts available on Mahindra SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market this month (June 2022)

Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out a few attractive deals and discounts for its passenger vehicles in the Indian market. If you were planning to buy a new SUV or MPV this month, then the following deals and discounts will surely pique your interest.

Mahindra XUV300 gets a cash discount worth up to Rs. 13,800, depending on the selected variants. Other than that, the compact crossover also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 18,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 are also available on it.

Mahindra Bolero is currently the most popular car in the brand’s range. It does not have any cash discounts on offer right now, but it does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, along with free accessories worth Rs. 6,000. These deals and discounts are not for Bolero Neo though.

Mahindra Marazzo has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer on the M2 trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on other trims. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the MPV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

On Scorpio, there are no cash discounts on offer currently. It does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 though. Apart from that, Mahindra Scorpio is available with free accessories on select variants, worth up to Rs. 20,000.

Mahindra & Mahindra discounts – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 13,800 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 (free accessories worth Rs. 6,000) Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 20,000 (M2)/Rs. 15,000 (M4, M6) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 0 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Mahindra Bolero Neo, Thar, XUV700 have no deals and discounts on offer

Mahindra Alturas G4 has no cash discount on offer right now, although it does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. As for Mahindra Thar and XUV700, there are no official deals available on them this month.