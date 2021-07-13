Mahindra Discounts July 2021 – Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500

This month, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 3.02 lakh on its passenger vehicles in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some lucrative discount offers on its SUVs and MPVs this month, to attract new customers and boost sales. The KUV100 NXT is available with a cash discount of Rs. 16,770 on the ‘K2+’ trim, while the same on ‘K4+’ trim is Rs. 23,220 and on ‘K6+’ and ‘K8’ is Rs. 38,055. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also being offered.

Mahindra XUV300 gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, but only on ‘W8 Opt’, ‘W8’, ‘W6 (diesel)’ variants. Free accessories worth up to Rs. 7,500 are available on petrol variants, and up to Rs. 10,000 on the diesel variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available as well.

On the Bolero, a cash discount of Rs. 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available. An additional fourth-year shield warranty is being offered for free on it. As for Mahindra Thar, there are no official discounts and deals available this month.

On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the ‘M2’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘M4+’ and ‘M6+’ trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also on offer here. Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t get any cash discount this month, but free accessories worth up to Rs. 17,042 are available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra XUV500 has a cash discount of Rs. 83,600 on offer on the W5, W7, W9 trims. On the W11 Opt trim, the cash discount is higher, at Rs. 1,13,200. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500, and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are also available.

Mahindra & Mahindra Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 +Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 (petrol variants) Up to Rs. 5,000 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 7,500) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 (diesel variants) Up to Rs. 5,000 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 (4th year shield warranty) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 17,042) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 1,13,200 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,20,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are also on offer here. However, it should be noted that all the discount offers will vary from place to place, so be sure to visit your nearest Mahindra showroom for the exact deals.