Mahindra Discounts February 2021 – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Alturas G4

Check out all the discounts and offers available on Mahindra passenger cars in the month of February 2021 in an in-depth manner here

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering some tempting deals and discount on its passenger vehicles during this month, in order to attract more customers and increase sales. On the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055 is available, depending on the trim level. Along with that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered.

As for the XUV300, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on its petrol models, and up to Rs. 10,000 on the diesel models. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500 are available. The manufacturer is also offering free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000 on it.

Mahindra Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs. 3,500, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Apart from that, the company is also offering an additional shield warranty for the fourth year for free. As for the Thar, there is no deal or offer available on it.

Mahindra Marazzo has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base ‘M2’ trim, while on the ‘M4’ and ‘M6’ variants, the same is worth Rs. 15,000. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are on offer as well.

On the Scorpio, the cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 is being offered, depending on the variant. Also, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500, and free accessories worth Rs. 10,000 available on it.

Mahindra SUV and MPV Discounts – February 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount + Additional Benefits Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra XUV300 (Petrol) Up to Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Mahindra XUV300 (Diesel) Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ 4th Year shield warranty) Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Mahindra Scorpio Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 10,000) Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 36,800 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 9,000 (+ Free accessories worth Rs. 15,000) Mahindra Alturas Rs. 2.2 lakh Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 16,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000)

As for the XUV500, a cash discount of Rs. 36,800 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 9,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 as well.

Lastly, Mahindra’s flagship model, the Alturas G4, has a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 16,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000. However, the Alturas G4 is only in stock at select dealerships across India.