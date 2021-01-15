Mahindra Dec 2020 Model Wise Sales – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra posted a total of 16,050 units in December 2020 with 5 per cent sales growth as Bolero finished as the most sold model

Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth largest carmaker in the country in December 2020 as 16,050 units were sold against 15,276 units during the same period in 2019 with 5 per cent YoY volume increase. The Bolero’s impressive consistency continued as it finished on top of the sales standings with 5,053 units as against 5,661 units in December 2019.

This led to a Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 11 per cent. The XUV300 was introduced in the domestic market in February 2019 and it has emerged as a decent seller for the homegrown passenger UV specialist over the last two years. The compact SUV garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,974 units last month as against 2,132 units.

The five-seater competing against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V posted 86 per cent sales growth. The Scorpio was the third most sold model within Mahindra’s local portfolio with 3,417 units against 3,656 units with 7 per cent negative sales growth.

Mahindra Model (YoY) Dec 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales 1. Bolero (-11%) 5,053 5,661 2. XUV300 (86%) 3,974 2,132 3. Scorpio (-7%) 3,417 3,656 4. Thar 2,670 2 5. XUV500 (-46%) 750 1,399 6. Marazzo (-88%) 161 1,292 7. KUV100 (-54%) 16 35 8. Alturas (-93%) 9 123 Total (5%) 16,050 15,276

The Thar has been certainly rewarded for its move to the new generation and its booking numbers are soaring across the country. Mahindra has ramped up the production of the off-road based lifestyle SUV to meet the growing demand among customers. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine. Last month, 2,670 units were sold against just 2 units in December 2019.

The XUV500 ended up fifth with 750 units as against 1,399 units with 46 per cent de-growth while the Marazzo premium MPV recorded 161 units against 1,292 units with 88 per cent sales decline. The KUV could only manage to register 16 units with 54 per cent YoY decrease and the flagship Alturas G4 was positioned last.

The seven-seater full-sized SUV will reportedly be discontinued this year. The second generation XUV500 is expected to launch around April this year and an all-new Mahindra Scorpio will likely reach showrooms in the second half of 2021. The electrified version of the XUV300 could arrive later this year as well.